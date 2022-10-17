UrduPoint.com

Sweden Elects Right-wing PM Backed For First Time By Far-right

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Sweden elects right-wing PM backed for first time by far-right

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Sweden's parliament on Monday narrowly elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister, leading the country's first government to be shored up by the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson, 58, was elected by a wafer-thin majority of three votes, after announcing a deal on Friday to form a governing coalition comprising his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

The government will be supported in parliament by its far-right ally, the anti-immigration, nationalist Sweden Democrats.

"I am thankful and glad for the trust I have received from parliament and also considerably humble before the tasks ahead of us," Kristersson told a press conference following Monday's vote.

He is expected to present his new government on Tuesday.

