UrduPoint.com

Sweden Ends Evacuations From Kabul: Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden said Friday it had ended its evacuations out of Kabul, after airlifting more than 1,100 people to Sweden in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"The incredibly difficult and risky conditions meant we were not able to evacuate more Swedes and local employees," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told reporters.

