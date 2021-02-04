UrduPoint.com
Sweden Enters Phase 2 Of Vaccination Program

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Sweden's health agency said on Thursday that it is preparing for the second phase of the country's vaccination program, as 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available this month and in March.

Up to date, more than 264,000 people have been inoculated, and most of them are elderly, the authority told a press briefing.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden has lowered the age threshold from 70 to 65 for those who can be prioritized for the phase 2 vaccination. Younger people with transplants or who need dialysis are also included.

Planning for the third phase is also underway.

In phase 3, individuals aged 60-64 are prioritized, as well as those aged 18-59 with preexisting medical conditions that could increase the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, such as those with chronic cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and Down syndrome.

"In each phase especially in a deficiency situation, the elderly take precedence over the younger because we know that age is a clear risk factor for COVID-19, especially severe disease," said the agency's Director-General Johan Carlson.

"We want the vaccine to be used to create conditions for good health and good protection, on equal terms, in the entire population," Carlson added.

