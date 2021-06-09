UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Euro Squad Tightens Covid Measures After Two Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Sweden Euro squad tightens Covid measures after two cases

Stockholm, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden's Euro 2020 squad will be subjected to stricter Covid measures after two players, star forward Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg tested positive, the Swedish FA said Wednesday.

"Since two players have now tested postiive a meeting was held on Tuesday evening with the medical team and team coaches where different measures were discussed to limit the risk of a spread of the infection," the association said in a statement published late Tuesday.

A series of measures were adopted, including daily antigen tests and an increased number of PCR tests, and indoor meetings will be held in smaller groups and in the biggest rooms available.

Time limits will also be set on players receiving treatment with sessions to be held outdoors if possible.

The squad, which already lost its star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to injury just weeks before the start of the tournament, hopes to avoid a further spread of the virus with less than a week to go before its opening match on Monday against Spain.

Juventus midfielder Kulusevski, who was the first player to test positive, will have to sit out the Spain match, while a second test result is still pending to confirm Svanberg's infection.

Coach Janne Andersson said he hoped Kulusevski would recover in time for the team's second match on June 18 against Slovakia.

According to UEFA rules, if a team is partially placed in quarantine or isolation, the match can go ahead as long as the team has at least 13 players including a goalkeeper.

UEFA can also reschedule a match within 48 hours, or relocate it.

If none of those options are possible, the team responsible for the cancellation of the match will be handed a 3-0 defeat.

Sweden does not plan to vaccinate its players for the Euro.

"It's not fair that we would be vaccinated before everyone else," coach Janne Andersson said Tuesday, referring to Sweden's ongoing strategy of vaccinating people by descending age categories.

"I think it's good that old and sick people go first," team doctor Anders Valentin added.

So far only two players are fully vaccinated, one has received a first dose and several others have antibodies.

Related Topics

Doctor Spain Slovakia Sweden Euro June 2020 Coach

Recent Stories

Two cops returning from polio duty martyred in Rus ..

1 minute ago

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as le ..

1 minute ago

Ryanair, British Airways Under Investigation Over ..

1 minute ago

Trump Calls on Other Countries to Join Nigeria in ..

1 minute ago

Exports increase by 13.97% in 11 months

1 minute ago

EGC Annuls EU Council Acts on Fund-Freezing Measur ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.