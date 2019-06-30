Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Sweden set up a women's World Cup semi-final against the Netherlands after coming from behind to stun Germany 2-1 in the last eight in Rennes on Saturday.

Lina Magull gave Germany a 16th-minute lead in the repeat of the 2016 Olympic gold medal match which they won, but Sofia Jakobsson soon equalised before Stina Blackstenius netted the winner early in the second half.

Sweden will face the Netherlands in Lyon on Wednesday after the Dutch beat Italy 2-0 in their quarter-final earlier. The Swedes also qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics thanks to this result.