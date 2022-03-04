UrduPoint.com

Sweden Jails Mother Who Took Son To Fight For IS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Sweden jails mother who took son to fight for IS

Stockholm, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A court in Sweden on Friday sentenced a mother to six years in jail for allowing her son to fight for the Islamic State (IS) group as a child soldier in Syria.

The 49-year-old was convicted of aggravated of war crimes, violations of international law and for "not stopping her son, then aged 12 to 15, from being recruited and used as a child soldier for IS in the armed conflict in Syria," the Stockholm district court said in a statement.

The woman and her husband had been part of a "cult-like" Islamist environment and in April 2013 she brought her son to join his father and an older son in Syria.

The court found that she must have understood that her son was used as a child soldier.

"She has not taken adequate steps to stop this, neither has she wanted to stop it, but his role as a child soldier had been in accordance with her convictions," the court said.

When she was charged in January, the prosecution authority said it was "the first time charges are being brought in Sweden for the war crime of using a child soldier".

It also said that from August 2013 and to May of 2016 the boy allegedly took part "in hostilities performed by armed groups, including the terrorist organisation IS".

The authority added that he died in 2017, without providing the cause of death.

Around 300 Swedes or Swedish residents, a quarter of whom are women, joined IS in Syria and Iraq, mostly in 2013 and 2014, according to the Sapo intelligence service.

Sweden did not have existing legislation at the time to prosecute people for membership in a terrorist organisation, so prosecutors instead sought other crimes with which to charge returnees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Jail Iraq Died Stockholm Sweden January April May August Women 2017 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

11 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

42 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

2 hours ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>