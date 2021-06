Sweden name unchanged team for Slovakia Euro 2020 game

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden coach Janne Andersson named the same side that held Spain to a goalless draw for his team's second Euro 2020 match against Slovakia in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski is fit enough for a place on the bench after testing positive for Covid-19 before the tournament.

Youngster Alexander Isak partners Marcus Berg in attack for the Group E encounter.

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic made two changes to the XI who beat Poland 2-1 on Monday as his team look for another win to secure a last-16 spot.

Martin Koscelnik replaces Lukas Haraslin on the right wing, with Patrik Hrosovsky in for Jakub Hromada in midfield.

Starting line-ups: Sweden (4-4-2) Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Mikael Lustig; Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Sebastian Larsson; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE) Slovakia (4-2-3-1) Martin Dubravka; Tomas Hubocan, Milan Skriniar, Lubomir Satka, Peter Pekarik; Patrik Hrosovsky, Juraj Kucka; Robert Mak, Marek Hamsik (capt), Martin Koscelnik; Ondrej Duda Coach: Stefan Tarkovic (SVK) Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)