Sweden opens up for sport

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Competitive and professional sport can resume from June 14, the Swedish government said Friday, but games would have to be played mostly without an audience.

With Sweden's softer approach to the new coronavirus, children's sports activities continued and adults were able to go to practice sessions.

"Now we're also opening up for competitive play among all ages,which means that high-level sports can resume once again," cultureminister Amanda Lind told a press conference.