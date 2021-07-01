Sweden opposition leader gives up on forming new govt

Stockholm, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The leader of Sweden's right-wing opposition's largest party, Ulf Kristersson, said Thursday he was giving up on trying to secure a majority to form a new government to replace ousted Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Lofven announced on Monday he would resign following a lost vote of no confidence last week rather than call a snap election, leaving it up to the speaker to begin the search for his replacement.

Speaker of parliament Andreas Norlen tapped Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderate Party, on Tuesday, saying he was the leader of the largest party among the group of parties that voted out Lofven.

"The parliamentary conditions to form a new right-wing government are simply not there," Kristersson told a press conference Thursday, adding he reported this to the speaker.

Parliamentary deadlock after the 2018 election made the process to find a prime minister take four months, but Norlen stressed this week that the process "could not take that long," this time around.

He only gave Kristersson three days to report back on the possibility of forming a new government, and said he hoped to have a first vote on a new prime minister next week.

Norlen had not yet announced who would be the next person he would ask for find a majority.

Should four attempts to elect a new prime minister fail, a snap election would be called automatically and be held within three months.

The next general election in Sweden is scheduled for September 2022 and will go ahead regardless of a snap election, meaning Swedes could be heading to the polls twice in the space of a year.

Lofven's government was toppled after his Social Democrats fell out with the Left Party propping it up.

Although filed by the far-right Sweden Democrats, the confidence motion came after the Left Party said it was planning one of its own to protest a plan to ease rent controls.

The Moderate Party and the Christian Democrats were quick to back the motion, which was passed by 181 MPs in the 349-seat parliament.