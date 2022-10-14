UrduPoint.com

Sweden Parties Agree To Form Govt With Far-right Backing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sweden parties agree to form govt with far-right backing

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Three Swedish right-wing parties will build a minority government with the unprecedented backing of the far-right Sweden Democrats, the four parties said Friday, immediately unveiling plans to construct new nuclear reactors as well as crack down on crime and immigration.

The incoming government will be made up of the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals, with the far-right Sweden Democrats remaining outside the coalition but providing key support in parliament.

The four presented a roadmap Friday for their cooperation, outlining measures to address rising crime, immigration, energy policy, healthcare, education and the economy.

"Change is not just necessary, but possible, and the four of us can deliver that", conservative Moderates leader Ulf Kristesson told reporters.

Parliament will vote on Kristersson as the new prime minister on Monday and the future government is expected to take office on Tuesday, just over a month after the right-wing won a narrow victory in a general election that ousted the Social Democrats after eight years in power.

The four right-wing parties together hold 176 of 349 seats in parliament.

The anti-immigration and nationalist Sweden Democrats, once shunned as pariahs on Sweden's political scene, were the big winners of the September 11 vote.

They emerged as the country's second-largest party with a record 20.5 percent of votes, behind outgoing prime minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

While far-right leader Jimmie Akesson said he "would have preferred to sit in government", he stressed that most important was that his party, as the biggest right-wing party, have influence over policy.

"We are going to deliver policy, especially in those areas our voters think are extra important, and crime policy is one such area", he told reporters.

