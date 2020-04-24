Sweden passes 2,000 deaths from coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Swedish officials said on Thursday they had recorded more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the country, while revising earlier statements about when the capital Stockholm was believed to have passed the peak of infections.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said it had recorded 16,755 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 2,021 deaths.

The agency also corrected a report it published earlier this week on Stockholm, the epicentre of the Swedish epidemic.

The report, based on statistical modelling, initially said the capital region passed the peak of simultaneous infections on April 15 with 86,000 people believed to be have been infected.