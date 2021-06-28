UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden PM Resigns After Losing No Confidence Vote

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Sweden PM resigns after losing no confidence vote

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Monday resigned, one week after he lost a vote of no confidence in parliament, leaving it up the speaker of parliament to begin the search for a replacement.

Noting the difficult situation the Covid-19 pandemic posed, coupled with the fact that the next general election is a year away, Lofven told a press conference a snap election was "not what is best for Sweden." Following the no confidence vote last week, Lofven could have either called a snap election or resigned.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Sweden Best Election 2018

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

57 minutes ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

3 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.