UrduPoint.com

Sweden Rediscovers Poverty As Inflation Soars

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Sweden rediscovers poverty as inflation soars

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :It's not yet 6 am and dozens of homeless people are already queuing outside Stockholm's central station for breakfast, their numbers bigger than ever, charities say.

Hit by the highest inflation in more than 30 years and poised for recession, Sweden's visible signs of poverty are mounting amid rising inequality.

"So many people are coming here to breakfast," said Kavian Ferdowsi who runs a charity helping the homeless.

"In the 13 years that I've run this, we've never had so many people," he told AFP as his colleagues served up cinnamon buns and coffee.

Sweden has been hit hard by the effects of the war in Ukraine. Its Currency, the krona, is weaker than it has ever been against the euro, and aggressive interest rate hikes have left many households with hefty mortgages payments.

Long stable and prosperous, Sweden's economy is now one of the worst performers in Europe.

After a spike in electricity prices at the start of the winter, food prices are now Swedes' main concern, up 20 percent from a year ago.

Inflation has hovered stubbornly around 12 percent since November, according to official statistics on Wednesday.

"The first wave of inflation was just energy prices and some import prices. But now it has spread to the entire economy," said Annika Alexius, a Stockholm University economist.

- Making ends meet - Low-income households that were already struggling to make ends meet are most affected, but even the country's middle class -- who due to years of low interest rates are now among the most indebted in Europe -- are finding it difficult to cope with skyrocketing mortgage payments.

A shop run by the Red Cross in the capital sells leftover supermarket items at cut-rate prices.

Marianne Orberg, a 73-year-old former lawyer, has picked up a few radishes and bread rolls on her twice-weekly shop there.

While the pensioner insisted that she's not among those worst off, she is mindful not to strain her savings.

"People have changed their eating habits.

You eat different kinds of food nowadays, to make ends meet," Orberg said.

Red Cross officials say new groups of people now need help.

"Previously we mostly saw people living on the true margins of society," the secretary general of the Swedish Red Cross, Martin Arnlov, told AFP.

"Now that has changed. It's also families with children, elderly people, people who are on sick leave, all are struggling." - Headed for recession - Almost one in eight low-income single-parent households say they struggle to feed their children and have gone hungry, according to the organisation.

Sweden has long been one of the world's most egalitarian countries known for its generous cradle-to-grave welfare state.

But its wealth gap has widened significantly in 30 years, following decades of reforms to tighten public finances that have made it one of the most robust economies in Europe, but have left large swathes of Swedes worse off.

Data from Statistics Sweden show that almost 15 percent of Swedes are at risk of poverty, defined as those with less than 60 percent of the median income of 33,200 kronor ($3,140) a month.

Humanitarian organisations this week called on the government to raise social benefits to help those most in need and urged schools to offer breakfast so children don't start the day hungry.

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said she would summon the three biggest grocery store chains to stress that the government will not tolerate any "unnecessary" price hikes.

According to the European Commission's most recent forecast, Sweden is expected to be the only EU country to enter into recession in 2023.

But economist Annika Alexius predicts that the Scandinavian country may just be the tip of the iceberg.

"Let's say that we are a bit earlier than other European countries in this recession," she said.

"We are a bit like the United States in that inflation came early... Other European countries are also going to face a worsening situation."

Related Topics

World Electricity Import Ukraine Europe Stockholm Price United States Sweden Euro May November All From Government

Recent Stories

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

21 minutes ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

36 minutes ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

36 minutes ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

36 minutes ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AE ..

Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AED1, subscription begins today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.