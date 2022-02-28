Sweden refuse again to face Russia despite FIFA plan

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Swedish football chiefs on Sunday refused again to face Russia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs despite FIFA ordering the Russians to play home games at a neutral venue.

"We have previously made it known that we do not want to face Russia under these circumstances (following the Russian invasion of Ukraine) and this remains the case until further notice," said Swedish FA president Karl-Erik Nilsson in a statement.

He added he was "displeased" with FIFA's decision.