Open Menu

Sweden Take Third Place To Spoil Australia's World Cup Party

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Sweden take third place to spoil Australia's World Cup party

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Sweden scored either side of half-time to spoil Australia's party and claim third spot at the Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win in Brisbane on Saturday.

In front of a crowd of nearly 50,000, Sweden took the lead with a 30th-minute penalty by Fridolina Rolfo and doubled their advantage with a powerful strike from Kosovare Asllani just after the hour.

It is the fourth time that Sweden have finished third at the tournament.

"It was an incredibly important match and the final 10 minutes were really tough," coach Peter Gerhardsson said.

"So when that final whistle went and we had won, there was a great sense of relief and it was a wonderful feeling.

"It's great to win a match of this magnitude -- there's been a lot of attention paid to this tournament back in Sweden." Sweden fully deserved their win against the hosts, dominating the midfield and keeping talismanic Australian striker Sam Kerr relatively quiet.

Australia's other dangerous attacker, Mary Fowler, had a night to forget as she struggled physically against the size and power of the Swedish defenders.

By contrast, Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius caused havoc among the Australian defence during her 63 minutes on the pitch and had a hand in both goals.

Player of the match Rolfo said: "We showed from minute one that we were the better team. We deserved (to win) this match." Some of the Australia players were in tears at the end, but this was still the co-hosts' best World Cup ever.

"We wanted to have some hardware to take home, it wasn't to be," said Kerr, who did not start a game at the tournament until the 3-1 semi-final defeat to England because of injury.

The skipper attempted to look at the bigger picture, saying: "We've proved to the world -- and also within Australia -- that we are a footballing nation.

" - Dangerous Blackstenius - The Swedes began with far more intent than the Matildas and dominated for most of the first period.

Playing a bit like England in the semi-final on Wednesday, the Swedes slowed the ball down and controlled the midfield.

Australia only really looked dangerous on the transition and for much of the time they were chasing shadows, struggling to get any meaningful possession.

The Swedes had a golden chance to take the lead in the first 60 seconds when Blackstenius shot low across goal.

Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, who had another excellent night, parried the ball away and Ellie Carpenter did well to clear from in front of an open goal.

The Matildas didn't have their first shot until the 24th minute when a Hayley Raso drive drew a good save from Sweden keeper Zecira Musovic.

But minutes later Sweden took the lead when VAR ruled that Clare Hunt had clipped Blackstenius's heel after yet another dangerous run into the box from the Swedish striker.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson made an attacking change on the 60-minute mark, bringing on Emily van Egmond and Cortnee Vine, but it was Sweden who continued to control the match.

They went some way to silencing the sell-out crowd when Blackstenius laid a ball across goal for Asllani, who smashed a powerful strike past a diving Arnold.

It was their last contribution of the night as both were subbed almost immediately.

Australia tried desperately to breach the Swedish defence in the last 20 minutes by lumping deep crosses into the box but Musovic was largely untroubled to keep a clean sheet.

Related Topics

World Australia Clare Brisbane Van Mary Lead Sweden Women Gold From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

58 minutes ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

8 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

10 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

11 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

11 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

11 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

11 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

11 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

11 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

11 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous