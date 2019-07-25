UrduPoint.com
Sweden To Decide On Rapper A$AP Rocky Charge

Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Swedish prosecutors will decide Thursday whether to charge rapper A$AP Rocky, whose detention on suspicion of assault has caused furore among his fans and attracted the attention of President Donald Trump.

Since the New York rapper's detention in early July, fans and numerous music stars have waged a social media campaign to demand his release.

The 30-year-old artist, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 along with three other people, following a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30. One of them, the rapper's bodyguard, was later released.

On July 5 the Stockholm District Court ordered that Mayers should be kept in custody while the case was investigated as he was considered a "flight risk".

The court originally gave the prosecutor two weeks to decide on whether to press charges, but then granted a week-long extension.

This means the prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, will need to make a decision by 11:00 am (0900 GMT) on Thursday, or request another extension from the court.

If the prosecutor requests an extension, it will require another hearing to keep Mayers in custody.

If he decides to press charges, the rapper can be kept in custody until the trial, which must be held within two weeks.

Assault carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail in Sweden.

