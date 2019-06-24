Sweden 'totally ready', Milan 'best city' for 2026 Winter Olympics

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Sweden is "totally ready to host the Winter Olympics", the country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Sunday, just a day before the IOC decides on who will stage the 2026 Winter Games.

The bid by Stockholm/Are is facing Italy's Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo in the race to stage the showpiece.

"Sweden is ready to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2026 and the Swedish government is very supportive," said Lofven following a meeting of the Swedish delegation with IOC president Thomas Bach.

Swedish high jumper Stefan Holm, the 2004 Olympic champion in Athens and now a member of the IOC, added: "Sweden deserve the Games -- Norway has had them twice, so it would be fair for Sweden to have them." "Sweden is economically and politically stable," added Holm.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will also be present in Lausanne on Monday and will address the IOC before the decision is announced at 1600 GMT.

In the absence of Conte on Sunday, the Italian delegation was led by Giovanni Malago, president of the Italian Olympic Committee and head of the Milan bid.

"We have a fantastic bid," Malago said after meeting Bach at the Olympic Museum.

"Milan represents not only for me but for the rest of Europe the best city in Europe and perhaps in the world," he added.

Italy has twice hosted the Winter Olympics -- in 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo and 2006 in Turin.

Sweden has only hosted the Summer Olympics, in 1912 in Stockholm.