UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Urges Iran To Call Off Execution Of Medical Researcher

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Sweden urges Iran to call off execution of medical researcher

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sweden's foreign minister Ann Linde said Tuesday she had spoken to her Iranian counterpart to formally object to the planned execution of an Iranian-Swedish professor sentenced to death on spying charges.

Linde, who announced the call on Twitter, said she had been in touch with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif following reports that Iran was preparing to carry out the execution of Ahmadreza Djalali, a specialist in emergency medicine.

"Sweden denounces the death penalty and is working to not have the sentence against Djalali carried out," Linde wrote in a post to Twitter.

Djalali, formerly based in Stockholm where he worked at the Karolinska Institute, a medical university, was arrested during a visit to Iran in April 2016.

He was subsequently found guilty of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency that led to their assassinations.

While imprisoned he was granted Swedish citizenship in February 2018, only months after his death sentence was confirmed by Iran's Supreme Court.

Djalali has claimed he is being punished for refusing to spy for Iran while working in Europe.

His lawyers also claimed they were blocked from presenting submissions ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

Djalali's death sentence has been widely condemned by rights groups including Amnesty International and by UN rights experts.

The imprisoned academic's wife told news agency TT on Tuesday that her husband had informed her that he was being moved to another prison where he would await his sentence in isolation, indicating an execution was imminent.

jll/adp

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court United Nations Israel Iran Europe Twitter Lawyers Nuclear Amnesty International Visit Wife Stockholm Sweden February April Citizenship 2016 2018 Post From

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

56 minutes ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

8 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

8 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

10 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.