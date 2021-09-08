UrduPoint.com

Sweden Withdraw From Qatar Training Camp Over Workers' Rights

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sweden withdraw from Qatar training camp over workers' rights

Stockholm, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Sweden Football Association (SVFF) said on Wednesday they had pulled put of January's training camp in Qatar due to concerns over migrant workers rights involved in the preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

The decision to withdraw came after discussions between the SVFF and Swedish domestic outfits late on Tuesday.

"It is clear there is a consensus among the clubs against organising this camp in Qatar," SVFF president Hakan Sjostrand said in a statement.

"The January camp is sportingly important to us and we will work to ensure that it can take place elsewhere next year." Sweden and their fellow Nordic countries have been at the forefront of a campaign to pressure FIFA into obtaining better conditions for migrant workers in Qatar.

Robert Falck, president of Swedish giants AIK Stockholm, had labelled the proposed trip as "idiotic" when asked about it on Swedish tv channel TV4.

As next year's global football showpiece approaches, Qatar has repeatedly come under the spotlight over worker welfare issues, including the death rate, prompting protests from European sides including Germany.

In late August, Amnesty International called on Qatar to do more to investigate worker deaths, alleging a string of labourer fatalities had gone unexplained.

It was this report that sparked Sjostrand and his fellow heads of the Nordic country federations to send a letter to FIFA on September 1 to "bring pressure to bear on the Qatari leaders."Norway had even threatened to boycott the finals but at an extraordinary congress in June they threw out that option by a large majority.

Related Topics

Football World Threatened Norway Amnesty International FIFA Qatar Germany Stockholm Sweden January June August September Congress TV From

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

1 minute ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

17 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

31 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

31 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.