STOCKHOLM, 8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:The coalition government formed by the Swedish Social Democratic Party and the Green Party narrowly won a vote of confidence from parliament on Thursday.

A total of 116 lawmakers voted in favor of the government in the 349-seat Swedish parliament while 173 others voted against it.

The government headed by caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received a vote of confidence from the parliament 16 days later, as the "no" vote cast by the opposition fell below 175.

Swedish center-left Prime Minister Lofven announced his resignation last month after he lost a vote of no-confidence on June 21.

Lofven, who had been in power since 2014, became the first Swedish premier to lose a vote of confidence on June 21 over planned reforms to ease rent controls on new apartments.