Sweden's Caretaker Premier Wins Parliament Vote To Form Gov't
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:30 PM
STOCKHOLM, 8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:The coalition government formed by the Swedish Social Democratic Party and the Green Party narrowly won a vote of confidence from parliament on Thursday.
A total of 116 lawmakers voted in favor of the government in the 349-seat Swedish parliament while 173 others voted against it.
The government headed by caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received a vote of confidence from the parliament 16 days later, as the "no" vote cast by the opposition fell below 175.
Swedish center-left Prime Minister Lofven announced his resignation last month after he lost a vote of no-confidence on June 21.
Lofven, who had been in power since 2014, became the first Swedish premier to lose a vote of confidence on June 21 over planned reforms to ease rent controls on new apartments.