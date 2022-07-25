UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Duplantis Claims World Pole Vault Title In New World Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Sweden's Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis completed his medal collection as he dominated the pole vault for world gold in a new world record on Sunday.

Olympic champion Duplantis, seeking an elusive first world title, triumphed with a best of 6.21 metres, bettering by 1cm his previous best set when winning gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

American Chris Nilsen took silver with a bet of 5.94m on countback from Ernest Obiang, whose bronze was a first world medal of any colour for the Philippines.

"Not so bad, eh?!" said Duplantis before addressing the crowd. "You guys gave me some good energy and helped me get over the bar.

"This is awesome and I love being in Eugene, it's a pleasure to be here.

" Duplantis came in at 5.70m and needed two attempts at 5.87 before sailing over 6.00m and 6.06m, the latter breaking by 1cm the previous championship record set by Australian Dmitri Markov in Canada in 2001.

The barrier went up to 6.21m and amid the noisy razzmatazz of the 4x400m relays, the US-born and raised Duplantis didn't go close at his first attempt.

He had time to re-set for his second, however, and calmly gathered his thoughts before launching himself down the runway, a packed Hayward Field looking on with bated breath.

The Swede, just 22, sailed over for his fifth world record -- and third this year -- to send the crowd into a frenzy and fittingly bring down the curtain on the world championships in Oregon.

