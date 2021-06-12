Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden's Caroline Hedwall made history on Friday by becoming the first woman to hold the solo lead after a round of a European Tour event at the Scandinavian Mixed tournament.

Austrian Christine Wolf had sat in a tie for the lead after the opening round, but Hedwall went one better on day two.

The 32-year-old, a six-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, made two eagles in a spectacular eight-under-par 64 in the second round in Gothenburg.

Hedwall leads by one shot on 13-under overall, ahead of Dutchman Joost Luiten.

"I was a bit lucky out there today," she told europeantour.com. "I made two eagles and made a bunker shot -- it was very enjoyable! "If you look at the leaderboard, it looks like they have set it up pretty fair, but it's hard to judge.

"I think looking at the mix of the players on the leaderboard, I think they have done a good job because it's obviously tough."England's Steven Brown and South African Darren Fichardt are tied for third, two strokes behind Hedwall.