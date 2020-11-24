UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's LKAB To Invest Up To $46bn In Fossil-free Iron

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Sweden's LKAB to invest up to $46bn in fossil-free iron

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Swedish state miner LKAB said Monday it would invest up to 400 billion Swedish kronor ($46.6 billion, 39.2 billion Euros) to "achieve net-zero carbon emissions from its own processes and products by 2045." Investments of between 10 and 20 billion kronor would be made yearly over a period of 15 to 20 years, the company said.

"This is the biggest transformation in the company's 130-year history and could end up being the largest industrial investment ever made in Sweden," Jan Mostrom, president and CEO of LKAB, said in a statement.

The strategy to reach net-zero emissions would focus on three branches, one being a new standard for mining and another the use of fossil-free technology to extract strategic minerals from today's mining waste.

Lastly the company would leverage green energy, likely using hydrogen, to produce another form of iron known as "sponge iron" rather than traditional iron ore pellets, greatly reducing emissions during the steel-making process.

"In switching from iron ore pellets to carbon-free sponge iron we are taking an important step forward in the value chain, increasing the value of our products and at the same time giving our customers direct access to carbon-free iron," Mostrom said.

In early November, the company announced it had created the world's first "fossil-free" iron ore pellets with biofuel taking the place of oil and coal during the heating process.

The development of fossil-free "sponge iron" is part of a joint project between LKAB, steelmaker SSAB and state-owned utility Vattenfall with the aim of developing a fossil-free process for producing steel, which relies on the combination of iron ore and coal.

According to LKAB, their Swedish operations currently produce 700,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, or about four percent of Sweden's industrial emissions, making it Sweden's fourth largest emitter.

The mining giant added that global steel and iron production today accounted for about seven percent of the world's emissions, and that widespread use of "sponge iron" could greatly reduce global emissions.

LKAB also said the transition would mean the creation of 3,000 jobs but with the steel market "forecasted to grow by 50 percent by the year 2050", LKAB also expected their carbon-free offering would also greatly increase its revenues.

During the transition, LKAB would continue to sell "iron ore pellets in parallel with developing carbon-free sponge iron," the company said.

During a press conference on Monday, Mostrom however also pointed to a number of challenges that had to be overcome to achieve the transition, including the need for technological developments and large scale production of green energy to power facilities.

Related Topics

World Technology Company Oil Same Sweden November Market From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

56 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

32 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Vaccine Trial Results Give Hope for ..

32 minutes ago

Ankara Summons Italian, German Diplomats Over Insp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.