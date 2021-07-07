Stockholm, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Sweden's parliament on Wednesday voted to reinstate Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, only weeks after he was ousted in a historic vote of no confidence.

Lofven's nomination was passed with a vote of 116 for, 173 against and 60 abstaining. Under the Swedish system a prime minister only needs to be tolerated by parliament -- meaning they can be confirmed as long as a majority doesn't vote against them.