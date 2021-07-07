UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Parliament Reinstates Ousted Lofven As PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sweden's parliament reinstates ousted Lofven as PM

Stockholm, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Sweden's parliament on Wednesday voted to reinstate Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, only weeks after he was ousted in a historic vote of no confidence.

Lofven's nomination was passed with a vote of 116 for, 173 against and 60 abstaining. Under the Swedish system a prime minister only needs to be tolerated by parliament -- meaning they can be confirmed as long as a majority doesn't vote against them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

4 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

6 minutes ago

EDB, Mashreq Bank join hands on credit guarantee p ..

6 minutes ago

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

14 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram Internati ..

20 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.