(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Sweden's incoming leader got to work Thursday on the thorny task of building a government supported for the first time by the far-right, a day after securing a slim election victory.

Conservative Moderates chief Ulf Kristersson was expected to be formally tasked sometime next week with forming a government after Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Thursday tendered her resignation.

While the far-right Sweden Democrats became the biggest party on the right with 20 percent of votes, observers said it was unlikely the anti-immigration and nationalist party would be given cabinet seats due to divisions in the right-wing bloc.

The small Liberal party has said it would withdraw its support for Kristersson -- which would leave him without a majority -- if he includes the far-right in the government.

With 176 seats -- 73 of them going to the far-right Sweden Democrats -- the four-party coalition will have a slim majority over Andersson's left bloc, which won 173.