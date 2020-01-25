UrduPoint.com
Sweden's Sagstrom shoots sizzling 62 to grab LPGA lead

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom fired a 10-under par 62 Friday to seize a two-stroke clubhouse lead in the second round of the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

With 11 birdies against a lone bogey, Sagstrom stood on 10-under 134 after 36 holes at the Boca Raton, Florida, course with Japan's Nasa Hataoka and American Jennifer Song sharing second on 136 after shooting 64s on Friday.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda birdied four of her first five holes Friday to reach 7-under overall for the low score among those still on the course.

Sagstrom opened with back-to-back birdies then ran off five birdies in a row to conclude the front nine and added two more on a 15-foot putt at 11 and one half that length at 12 to reach 9-under.

"After I was 7-under through nine, I was like, 'Should I keep going?' I had never done that before," Sagstrom said. "It was testing but I was able to keep it going.

" Sagstrom rolled her approach inches from the cup at the par-5 16th for a tap-in birdie, but three-putted for bogey at the par-3 17th.

On 18, she landed her second shot five feet from the pin and sank the birdie putt to shave three strokes off her prior career-low LPGA round.

"I was wondering if I could go lower," Sagstrom said. "Today was just proving to myself that I can. I got into momentum." Sagstrom, 27, seeks her first LPGA victory.

"I just need to keep fighting," she said. "I keep acting on my throughts too much. I know I have the game inside me. When I just keep fighting and keep going, it comes out."She takes inspiration from the Hall of Fame career of Swedish golf legend Annika Sorenstam, who won 10 majors among 93 worldwide titles before retiring in 2008.

"The way she inspires -- you can come from little Sweden and do something great -- it's awesome," Sagstrom said.

