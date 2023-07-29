Open Menu

Sweden's Sjostrom Breaks 50m Freestyle World Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Sweden's Sjostrom breaks 50m freestyle world record

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom broke her own 50m freestyle world record at swimming's world championships on Saturday, setting a new mark of 23.61sec.

Sjostrom's previous record was 23.67, set at the world championships in Budapest in 2017.

Sjostrom was swimming in the semi-finals of the event, less than half an hour after winning the 50m butterfly title.

It was her fifth straight gold medal in the 50m butterfly and her 11th world title overall.

It was also her 20th individual medal at a world championships, tying American great Michael Phelps for the most ever.

The 50m freestyle is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

