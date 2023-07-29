Open Menu

Sweden's Sjostrom Wins Women's 50m Butterfly World Title

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom won the women's 50m butterfly at swimming's world championships on Saturday for a fifth straight time.

Sjostrom touched the wall in 24.77sec to win ahead of China's Zhang Yufei on 25.05 and American Gretchen Walsh on 25.46.

"That was amazing," said Sjostrom.

"I'm very proud of this gold medal, which is the fifth one.

" It was Sjostrom's 20th individual medal at a world championships, tying American great Michael Phelps for the most ever.

It was her 11th world title, and came 14 years after she claimed her first in Rome in 2009.

"I feel like I enjoy it more than ever at the moment, it's great," she said.

Zhang was looking for her second individual gold of the championships, having won the 100m butterfly earlier in the week.

She was also part of the China's gold medal-winning mixed 4x100m medley relay team.

