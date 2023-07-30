Open Menu

Sweden's Sjostrom Wins Women's 50m Freestyle World Title

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Sweden's Sjostrom wins women's 50m freestyle world title

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom won the women's 50m freestyle title at swimming's world championships on Sunday.

Sjostrom touched the wall in 23.62sec to finish ahead of Australia's Shayna Jack on 24.10 and China's Zhang Yufei on 24.

15 Sjostrom, the defending champion, broke her own world record in Saturday's semi-finals, clocking 23.61sec.

The 29-year-old has now won a total of 21 individual world championships medals, one more than American great Michael Phelps.

It was her third world 50m freestyle title.

She also won the women's 50m butterfly title on Saturday.

