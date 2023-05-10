UrduPoint.com

Sweden's 'Truth Commission' Delves Into Painful Sami Past

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Sweden's 'Truth Commission' delves into painful Sami past

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :After centuries of persecution, Sweden's indigenous Sami people are beginning to provide testimony about the injustices they experienced in a recently launched "Truth Commission" probing the country's discriminatory policies and their consequences.

Experts have since February been gathering the often-painful accounts from Samis, formerly known by the pejorative term Laplanders or Lapps.

There are an estimated 100,000 Sami people across the vast Arctic wilderness of northern Finland, Norway, Sweden and Russia's Kola peninsula.

They have lived by hunting, fishing and herding reindeer for thousands of years, and been subjected to colonisation for centuries.

Like all children of Sami reindeer herders since 1913, Nils-Henrik Sikku, a Sami writer now aged 72, was taken away from his family at the age of seven and forcibly placed in a state-run boarding school.

At these "nomad schools", founded as part of a policy aimed officially at preserving the Sami, the education was basic and, paradoxically, taught in Swedish rather than the Sami language.

The children were punished if they spoke their mother tongue.

Related Topics

Education Russia Norway Tongue Sweden Finland February Family All From

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

6 minutes ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

36 minutes ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

2 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.