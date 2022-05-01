UrduPoint.com

Swedes Accuse Russian Spy Plane Of Violating Airspace

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Swedes accuse Russian spy plane of violating airspace

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday, Swedish defence officials said on Saturday, as the Scandinavian country ponders a bid for NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening," the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement, adding that its teams had followed the incident and photographed it.

The ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory.

"It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace," public television SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

"This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected."

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Sweden TV

Recent Stories

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

10 minutes ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

10 minutes ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

10 minutes ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 hour ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.