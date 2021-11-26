UrduPoint.com

Swedes, Czechs And Croats Take Early Davis Cup Lead

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Swedes, Czechs and Croats take early Davis Cup lead

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Sweden were 1-0 ahead of Canada, the Czech Republic won their first rubber against France and Croatia were leading Australia as the Davis Cup round-robin phase got underway at Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin on Thursday.

There are 18 nations divided into six groups of three, with winners and the top pair of second places going into the quarter-finals pot.

For Sweden, Elias Ymer beat Steven Diez of Canada 6-4, 6-2 in Madrid, with Kazakhstan also in Group B.

Tomas Machac also won in straight sets taking 1hr 33mins to see off French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6, 6-2 in Innsbruck where the surge in coronavirus cases and the subsequent lockdown in Austria means that matches will be played once again in an empty arena.

Great Britain make up Group C.

Australia, 28-time winners, were on the back foot in their tussle with Croatia losing their first rubber in Turin.

Hungary await their debut in the group.

The Davis Cup, which began life back in 1900 as a bilateral contest between Britain and the United States, has had numerous makeovers in the past, most recently in 2019 when it was reshaped to resemble a world championships.

This year's competition sees 12 qualifiers - Australia, Austria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Sweden and USA - joined by the previous edition's semi-finalists - Spain, Canada, Great Britain and the Russian Tennis Federation.

These are joined by two wild card nations France and Serbia.

The semi-finals and December 5 final will all be played in the Spanish capital, reward for the team that won the title two years ago after 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

USA Tennis World Australia Russia Canada France Germany Innsbruck Turin Madrid Austria Spain Italy Ecuador Czech Republic United States Serbia Sweden Kazakhstan Croatia Colombia Hungary December 2019 2020 All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Fate of 35 Miners at Listvyazhnaya Mine Unknown - ..

Fate of 35 Miners at Listvyazhnaya Mine Unknown - Acting Russian Emergencies Min ..

4 minutes ago
 EU ministers back bloc's Big Tech clampdown

EU ministers back bloc's Big Tech clampdown

4 minutes ago
 Science exhibition held at University of Agricultu ..

Science exhibition held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi suspended

Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi suspended

4 minutes ago
 KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach Vi ..

KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach View Park on Nov 26

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.