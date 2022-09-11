UrduPoint.com

Swedes Vote In Tight Election Race As Far Right Surges

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Swedes vote in tight election race as far right surges

Stockholm, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Swedes began voting in legislative elections Sunday that will either pave the way for an unprecedented right-wing government supported by the far right or a third straight mandate for the ruling Social Democrats.

Opinion polls have predicted a close race with a razor-thin lead for Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats and the left bloc, following a campaign dominated by rising gang shootings and soaring electricity prices.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0600 GMT) and will close at 8:00 pm, with final results due around midnight.

At a voting station set up in Stockholm's Central Station, 34-year-old IT worker Erwin Marklund said he was concerned about the rise of the far right and had voted for the small Left Party.

"It's important to not get the far right into the system", he told AFP.

