UrduPoint.com

Swedish MPs To Vote Next Week On Beefing Up Anti-terror Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Swedish MPs to vote next week on beefing up anti-terror laws

Stockholm, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Sweden's parliament said Tuesday it would vote next week on a constitutional amendment that would make it possible to beef up anti-terror laws, a key demand from Turkey to approve Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

The proposed amendment would make it possible to introduce new laws to "limit freedom of association of groups involved in terrorism", parliament said in a statement.

Parliament's announcement of the upcoming vote followed Tuesday's visit to Ankara by Sweden's new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-held policy of non-alignment and applied to join the military alliance.

But Turkey has blocked Sweden and Finland's NATO membership applications, accusing Stockholm in particular of being a haven for "terrorists".

The vote is scheduled for November 16 and the change is expected to enter into force on January 1, according to parliament's standing committee on constitutional affairs, which recommended MPs approve the proposal.

Experts have said new legislation would make it easier to prosecute members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), blacklisted by Ankara and most of its Western allies.

In Sweden, a constitutional amendment must be approved by two separate parliaments, with a general election held in between.

The first vote was approved under Sweden's previous left-wing government.

Kristersson -- who won Sweden's September 11 general election -- described the constitutional amendment as a "big step".

"Sweden will take big steps by the end of the year and early next year that will give Swedish legal authorities more muscles to fight terrorism", he said.

Only the formerly communist Left Party has expressed opposition to the change.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Vote Visit Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan January September November From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

27 minutes ago
 Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter con ..

Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter concerns

27 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Traini ..

Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Training on NASAMS Air Defense Syste ..

27 minutes ago
 Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves ..

Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves: witnesses

31 minutes ago
 DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

31 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Se ..

UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Session on Ukraine on Monday - P ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.