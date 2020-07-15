UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish PM Wants Quick Deal On EU Recovery Fund

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Swedish PM wants quick deal on EU recovery fund

Harpsund, Sweden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Wednesday he hopes for a quick resolution of the disagreements over a proposed coronavirus economic recovery fund and EU long-term budget.

But speaking at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Lofven said Sweden is still in favour of the recovery fund handing out aid as loans rather than grants, the main bone of contention.

EU leaders are holding a two-day summit beginning Friday, and Lofven said Sweden aims to get a deal done.

"We don't want this to drag on for too long, so we need to work hard, be constructive and negotiate as we should to reach an agreement," he said.

"Having said that I don't know whether it's possible or not," Lofven added.

Sanchez had travelled to meet with Lofven to try and assuage Sweden, which together with Austria, the Netherlands and Denmark, is opposed to the proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund handing out funds as grants rather than loans.

"We need a recovery fund yes, it should be directed to the actual needs and be based on favourable loans and not grants," Lofven told reporters.

Pedro Sanchez stressed that while they were heading into "difficult negotiations" they also were in agreement on several issues.

"We have different views on how to respond commonly to this crisis, but we have also common goals," Sanchez said.

On Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "not hopeful" of a deal on an EU coronavirus fund this week.

The plan, backed in particular by Berlin and Paris, requires unanimous approval to be adopted.

Lofven did not exclude a Swedish veto, but said there was a need to be constructive.

"You don't go into a negotiation with that attitude, you go into a negotiation to try to find a solution," Lofven stressed.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Budget Paris Berlin Austria Sweden Netherlands Denmark Euro Turkish Lira Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

28 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

31 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

46 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

53 minutes ago

PTCL Posts Rs 2.7 Billion Profit in the Half-Year ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.