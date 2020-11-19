UrduPoint.com
Swedish Women's Ski Team Sit Out World Cup Meet Over Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Swedish women's ski team sit out World Cup meet over Covid-19

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Sweden's team will sit out this weekend's back-to-back World Cup women's slaloms in Finland after being forced into quarantine following their coach testing positive for coronavirus, the country's ski federation said.

The decision to skip the event in Levi is a major blow for fifth-ranked Anna Swenn-Larsson who will now miss two of the nine scheduled slalom races this season.

On Wednesday, coach Christian Thoma tested positive for Covid-19 in Finland and was placed in immediate quarantine.

None of the eight-member ski team has tested positive but the Finnish health authorities insist they must also quarantine.

"We are in a period of pandemic so if the government and the health authority decide something, we follow that decision," Swedish team spokesman Peter Albertsson told AFP.

Levi is the second stop on the World Cup circuit this season after the championship opener at Soelden in Austria in October.

