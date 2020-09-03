UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweet Caroline As Garcia Stuns Top Seed Pliskova

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Sweet Caroline as Garcia stuns top seed Pliskova

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :France's Caroline Garcia produced the biggest upset of the US Open on Wednesday, sending top seed Karolina Pliskova tumbling out of the tournament.

Garcia, the world number 50, scored one of the biggest wins of her career with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) second-round victory at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 26-year-old's 1hr 33min victory sends her into a third round meeting on Friday with American 28th seed Jennifer Brady.

If she can reproduce Wednesday's polished performance, Garcia will fancy her chances of extending her run at Flushing Meadows.

Garcia -- whose talent propelled her to fourth in the world rankings in September 2018 before a protracted slump sent her sliding down the standings in 2019 -- attacked Pliskova from the outset.

Garcia raced into a 5-0 lead after scoring two early service breaks before taking the first set.

Although Pliskova improved in the second, she was unable to find the crucial service break when it mattered, and was unable to convert a set point in the second to level the match.

In the tie break, Garcia raced into a 6-2 lead and then completed victory when Pliskova hit a return into the net.

"I knew I was capable of causing problems for her," Garcia said. "I took my chances. When she came in the second set, there wasn't much more I could do. So I had to keep calm and just play it point-by-point." - 'I'm not a robot' - It was a disappointing exit for Pliskova, who had been elevated to No.1 seed after a slew of high-ranking player withdrawals due to the coronavirus.

"I thought she played great tennis in the first set. She was just playing super aggressive, going for her shots," Pliskova said. "I maybe didn't play my best.

"But that's how it is sometimes. I'm not a robot, so I don't have to play every day amazing." While Pliskova fell by the wayside, there were no such problems for fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan, the 2018 champion.

The 22-year-old dominated hard-hitting Italian opponent Camila Giorgi in an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory.

"Even if I play a power player, for me, my goal is to be the dictator," Osaka said.

"I was able to do that quite well," added Osaka, who will now play Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the last 32 on Friday.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round with a straight sets defeat of Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine, winning 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova, chasing a third Grand Slam crown after wins at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, needed 1hr 40min to claim her place in the last 32.

The 30-year-old will face Jessica Pegula of the United States in the third round.

Croatia's Petra Martic, seeded eighth, defeated lowly ranked Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine 6-3, 6-4.

Martic, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year in what remains her best US Open appearance, will face Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the third round.

Gracheva, ranked 102nd in the world, upset France's 30th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

Mladenovic suffered a meltdown for the ages as she slid to defeat, collapsing from a 6-1, 5-1 lead and blowing four match points along the way.

"It is definitely the most painful match and loss I have had in my career because it's a Grand Slam," a disconsolate Mladenovic said afterwards.

"I was playing really good tennis there and I just couldn't close it out, couldn't convert my match points. I didn't take my chances. I just collapsed. I had nothing left in the tank." Another seed to tumble was the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. The out-of-sorts 12th seed was beaten 6-1, 6-2 in little more than an hour by Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Germany's Angelique Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion, booked her place in the third round with a straight sets win over compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam.

The 17th seed progressed with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory in 1hr 40min, and will now face Ann Li, who knocked out 13th seed Alison Riske 6-0, 6-3.

Related Topics

Tennis World Ukraine Russia France Robot Osaka Lead Belarus Japan Czech Republic United States Tank September 2016 2018 2019 Dictator From Best Top Wimbledon US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

9 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

9 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

9 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

9 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

9 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.