Sweltering Heat In India's Uttar Pradesh Leaves 34 Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Sweltering heat in India's Uttar Pradesh leaves 34 dead

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:Sweltering heat has killed 34 people in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, health officials said Saturday.

The deaths were reported at a hospital in Ballia district, about 412 km southeast of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

"On Thursday, 23 deaths were recorded and on Friday, 11 more deaths were reported," Ballia Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar said. "All the deceased were aged and suffering from multiple diseases. They were brought to the hospital in critical condition."Local health officials have asked people, especially those aged above 60, to stay indoors and avoid venturing during the daytime.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said his government was taking all steps to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state.

