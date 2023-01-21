Swiatek crushes qualifier to set up Rybakina clash in Melbourne

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek fired an Australian Open warning to her rivals with a crushing 6-0, 6-1 win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in just 55 minutes on Friday.

The French and US Open champion will now face a showdown with Wimbledon title-holder Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarter-finals.

Swiatek sprinted to victory and only missed out on a "double bagel" -- 6-0, 6-0 -- when Bucsa, ranked 100, finally held her serve at 5-0 in the second set.

The title favourite from Poland had said after a tough first-round examination that she needed to find some extra "intensity".

She has certainly done it, cruising into the last 16 with the loss of only six games in her second- and third-round matches.

The 21-year-old is on course to win the Australian Open for the first time and with it the third leg of a career Grand Slam of all four majors.

"I knew she can be solid so I didn't really want to let her come back" said Swiatek, who made her Australian Open debut in 2019.

"I'm glad that I was really disciplined and just focusing on my tactics.