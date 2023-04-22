UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Faces Sabalenka For Stuttgart Title After Jabeur Retires

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Swiatek faces Sabalenka for Stuttgart title after Jabeur retires

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final for the second straight year after Ons Jabeur retired due to injury against the world number one on Saturday.

Swiatek was leading 3-0 in the first set of the semi-final when Jabeur pulled out with a calf problem.

"The third point, I don't know what happened," said Jabeur, who briefly tried to carry on after calling a medical timeout after the opening game.

"I don't know what Ons' situation is, but I really respect the fact that she came out and she tried and she wanted to see how it's going to go," said Swiatek.

"I told her we're probably going to play the Roland Garros final, so we'll see each other there.

She's a fighter, so she's going to be back quick. I just hope it's nothing serious." Reigning French and US Open champion Swiatek will attempt to defend her Stuttgart title on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final.

Earlier on Saturday, the second-ranked Sabalenka defeated Anastasia Potapova in straight sets to reach her third successive final in the German city.

The Australian Open champion dominated her opponent, winning 6-1, 6-2 to keep herself on course for a third title this year.

Sabalenka finished runner-up in Stuttgart each of the past two years, losing the 2021 final to Ashleigh Barty.

