Swiatek fights off Muchova in thriller for third French Open title

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Iga Swiatek battled past Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to win her third French Open title on Saturday and become the first woman to successfully defend the Roland Garros title since 2007.

The 22-year-old Swiatek is just the third woman in the Open era to win each of her first four Grand Slam finals, the Pole adding to her 2020 and 2022 titles in Paris and last year's US Open triumph.

Muchova, the fourth lowest ranked women's finalist ever in Paris, fought back from a set and 3-0 down, and twice led Swiatek by a break in the decider before her fate was sealed with a double fault on match point.

"It's pretty surreal, everything," said Swiatek, the world number one from Poland.

"But the match was really intense, a lot of ups and downs. Stressful moments and coming back. So I'm pretty happy that at the end I could be solid in those few last games and finish it." "Karolina really played well. It was a big challenge." Justine Henin was the last woman to win successive Roland Garros crowns when she captured her third in a row and fourth in total 16 years ago.

Swiatek's latest coronation caps another dominant two weeks on the clay in Paris, where her record stands at 28 wins and two losses in five visits.

Muchova, at 43 in the world, was appearing in her first Grand Slam final, after doctors warned her last year she may never play the sport again.