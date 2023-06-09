Swiatek returns to French Open final as Muchova shocks Sabalenka

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Reigning champion and world number one Iga Swiatek swept into the French Open final on Thursday after unheralded Karolina Muchova saved a match point before stunning second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) and will face the 43rd-ranked Muchova from the Czech Republic on Saturday as she targets a third Roland Garros title in four years.

The 22-year-old Pole, who improved her record in Paris to 27-2, is bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend the title since Justine Henin in 2007.

She is also the youngest woman to reach three French Open finals since Monica Seles at the start of the 1990s.

"It's really amazing. Honestly It's tough to play such a long tournament and I'm pretty happy I am able to play consistently and every year have a good result here, and I am pretty excited for Saturday," said Swiatek.

Haddad Maia, the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since seven-time major winner Maria Bueno in 1968, broke Swiatek to love in the opening game but the top seed soon took charge.

Swiatek won five of the next six games before breaking Haddad Maia for a third time to close out the set.

Haddad Maia clawed out a 3-1 lead in the second set but Swiatek pocketed the next three games.