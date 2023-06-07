Swiatek targets French Open semi-final as Haddad Maia makes history for Brazil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Iga Swiatek tackles Coco Gauff in a marquee last-eight clash at the French Open on Wednesday with the winner to face Beatriz Haddad Maia, the first Brazilian woman to make a Grand Slam semi-final in 55 years.

World number one and defending champion Swiatek, chasing a third title at Roland Garros, has eased through the tournament.

However, a first loss to 19-year-old Gauff in a rematch of last year's final at Roland Garros, would see her lose her top ranking to Aryna Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old Pole dropped eight games in the first two rounds before handing Wang Xinyu a last-32 double-bagel in 51 minutes.

Her fourth round clash with Lesia Tsurenko was over in just half an hour for the loss of just one game when the Ukrainian retired with illness.

Sixth-ranked Gauff has never defeated Swiatek in six meetings and has yet to win a set off the Pole.

World number 14 Haddad Maia came through against seventh-ranked Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

The 27-year-old left-hander follows in the footsteps of seven-time major winner Maria Bueno who was the last Brazilian woman in the semi-finals of a major at the US Open 55 years ago.

Bueno, who passed away in 2018, made the last four in Paris in 1966 before the advent of the Open era.

"Ons is not easy to play against, you have to be patient but I believed in my body and tried to keep my rhythm," said Haddad Maia.

Jabeur, the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, was playing in her first quarter-final at Roland Garros while Haddad Maia had never got past the second round of a Grand Slam before this French Open.

The Brazilian had saved a match point in the third round against Ekaterina Alexandrova and then defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo in a three-hour 51-minute marathon, the third longest women's match ever played at the tournament.

She summoned all that fighting spirit in the second set against Jabeur, holding her nerve on a fourth set point.