UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swimming Australia Denies Cover-up Of Jack Failed Drug Test

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:20 AM

Swimming Australia denies cover-up of Jack failed drug test

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Swimming Australia insisted Sunday it followed the rules in dealing with a failed drug test by relay world-record holder Shayna Jack, rejecting claims it wasn't transparent about the "embarrassing" result.

The 20-year-old, part of Australia's 4x100m freestyle team that set a world record at last year's Commonwealth Games, failed an out-of-competition test late last month and has been suspended.

She returned home days before the start of the world championships in South Korea citing "personal reasons" but news of the incident only emerged in a media report on Saturday, with Jack then denying wrongdoing in an Instagram post.

In a statement released after the revelation, Swimming Australia admitted the Australian Sports Anti-doping Authority (ASADA) had told it Jack tested positive on June 26.

But the Australian governing body maintained it was required to keep the details confidential "until such time as either ASADA or the individual athlete release details of an adverse test result".

Richard Ings, the former head of ASADA, questioned this in a tweet late Saturday and called Jack's explanation for missing the world championships "an untruth".

"If Swimming Australia are suggesting that their anti-doping policy, approved by ASADA, forbids them from announcing the Jack provisional suspension, they are wrong," he said.

In a follow-up tweet Sunday morning, he added: "If Swimming Australia and ASADA have a policy of not announcing provisional suspensions then they should quickly change it.

"Major global sports all announce provisional suspensions. You can't hide suspended athletes. It always gets out. Transparency is permitted by WADA (World Anti-Doping Authority)." Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell, who called the test result "bitterly disappointing and embarrassing", insisted the rules were "very, very clear" and they prevented her from speaking out earlier.

"I accept this is a frustrating position, but also I accept that Shayna has the right to a fair process," Russell told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

"She told us she was preparing to announce the adverse test results this week. She said she wanted to wait until her teammates had finished competing." Russell said she was not permitted to provide more details about the result, acknowledging it wasn't ideal for Swimming Australia's hands to be tied.

"It makes it very tough for national sporting organisations to be transparent," she said.

The first positive test related to the world championships is disastrous for Australia after Olympic champion Mack Horton's protest against Chinese rival Sun Yang in Gwangju over salacious claims he smashed vials of blood following a test last year.

Russell said the team was only told of Jack's test result on Saturday and insisted Horton would have taken the same stance even if he had known.

"I think that Mack has made a stand for something that he truly believes in," she said.

"And I think actually we have the same stance -- we absolutely do not want drugs in our sport."

Related Topics

Protest World Australia Sports Drugs China Melbourne Gwangju Same South Korea June Sunday Olympics Post Media All From Blood Instagram

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

8 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

8 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

8 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

9 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.