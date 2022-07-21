Swimming lessons for 50,000 primary school students in Jiangxi

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) --:Head underwater, breathe out and head up, breathe in; more than 60 fourth-grade Primary school students are swimming under the guidance of the coaches in the swimming pool of Xinyu City's Baoshi Park, east China's Jiangxi Province.

"I didn't dare to swim before, but I always want to learn. Now I can learn to swim with my classmates during the summer vacation, which is my happiest time of the day," said Huang Xinlei, a 10-year-old girl.

"Through the swimming lessons, I believe that I will be able to master the skills during this summer vacation," Huang added.

The local government pays for the swimming training lessons for these students, and Baoshi Park is one of the 23 training sites in Xinyu City. This year, Xinyu City conducts swimming training for more than 16,000 primary school students.

This initiative, known as the "Splash Activities," is expected to train nearly 50,000 elementary school students from 2020 until the end of this summer vacation, according to the education and sports departments of the city.