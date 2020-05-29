UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swimming's Pan Pacs Pushed Back From 2022 To 2026

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Swimming's Pan Pacs pushed back from 2022 to 2026

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The 2022 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships will be "deferred" to 2026 to accommodate changes in the international Calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada, one of four Pan Pac charter nations along with Australia, the United States and Japan, will still host the event.

The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has made for a jammed international calendar, with 2022 already scheduled to include the Commonwealth Games July 27-August 7 in Birmingham, England and world governing body FINA moving the 2021 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, to May 13-29, 2022.

Organizing a third major championships in that window "presented several challenges," Swimming Canada noted in announcing the new plan on Thursday.

"We are looking forward to hosting this event, but in the bigger picture, everyone can benefit from the decision to defer the Pan Pacific Championships by four years," Swimming Canada President Cheryl Gibson said.

"The Pan Pacific Championships will remain a benchmark event in the future," Gibson added of a competition conceived as a way to provide a major international meeting for countries not eligible for the European Swimming Championships.

"We now look forward to hosting a great event in 2026, welcoming our fellow Charter Nations Australia, Japan and Team USA, as well as other guests from around the world for a celebration of our sport at its best."

Related Topics

USA World Australia Canada Fukuoka Tokyo Birmingham Japan United States May July 2020 Olympics Event From Best

Recent Stories

Italian league set to resume play in June

56 seconds ago

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

59 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

3 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

3 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

59 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.