Swine influenza dominates respiratory viruses circulating in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Russian sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday that swine influenza was detected in all regions of Russia.

Influenza viruses continue to dominate the respiratory viruses circulating in Russia, accounting for 76,5% of all infections, with the ? (H1N1) 2009 strain -- swine influenza -- dominant among them, the Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

According to the watchdog, the situation with the coronavirus remains stable, with some 47,000 cases registered throughout the country.

The statement quoted Rospotrebnadzor's head Anna Popova, as she instructed to constantly monitor the situation and continue sanitary and epidemiological measures both during and after the New Year holidays.