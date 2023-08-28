Open Menu

Swiss Alpine Town Cheers For Wrestling Winners In Folk Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Swiss alpine town cheers for wrestling winners in folk festival

Switzerland, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :In the alpine town of Interlaken, the 2023 Swiss Alpine Wrestling Festival took place on Sunday, brimming with rousing cheers and rapturous applause despite the cold wind and intermittent showers.

The event witnessed as many as 120 best wrestlers of Switzerland competing for the strongest in the sawdust. Traditional folk performances were also staged during the festival.

Alight with excitement, Patrick Betschart from the Central Swiss Wrestling Federation, said, "the emotions are so great here and there are so many spectators at this wrestling festival.""It's wonderful to be able to compete here in this atmosphere and to show the best Schwingsport (Swiss wrestling)," said another wrestler Marc Jorger.

The festival, dating back to 1805, is held every six years and is deemed the largest gathering of Switzerland's finest traditions and customs.

Related Topics

Alpine Switzerland Sunday Event From Best

Recent Stories

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

38 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

59 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

2 hours ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

5 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous