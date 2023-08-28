Swiss alpine town cheers for wrestling winners in folk festival

(@FahadShabbir)

Switzerland, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :In the alpine town of Interlaken, the 2023 Swiss Alpine Wrestling Festival took place on Sunday, brimming with rousing cheers and rapturous applause despite the cold wind and intermittent showers.

The event witnessed as many as 120 best wrestlers of Switzerland competing for the strongest in the sawdust. Traditional folk performances were also staged during the festival.

Alight with excitement, Patrick Betschart from the Central Swiss Wrestling Federation, said, "the emotions are so great here and there are so many spectators at this wrestling festival.""It's wonderful to be able to compete here in this atmosphere and to show the best Schwingsport (Swiss wrestling)," said another wrestler Marc Jorger.

The festival, dating back to 1805, is held every six years and is deemed the largest gathering of Switzerland's finest traditions and customs.