Swiss back 'Netflix' law and steer clear of 'Frontexit'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Swiss voters on Sunday backed making streaming services contribute towards Swiss film-making, and funding the expansion of Europe's Frontex border agency, thereby avoiding another row with Brussels, according to projected results.

Market researchers GFS Bern, who conducted the main polling throughout the campaign, projected that 58 percent of voters backed the so-called "Lex Netflix".

They said 72 percent backed Switzerland joining the planned ramping up of Frontex, providing more money and staff to protect the continent's Schengen open-borders zone.

And 59 percent approved a law change that would automatically register individuals as organ donors after death, unless they opt out.

Under the wealthy Alpine nation's direct democracy system, voters are called to the polls four times a year to decide on specific topics, according to popular demand.

The polls closed at midday (1000 GMT), with most ballots having already been sent in by post over the past four weeks.

The results are due later Sunday, with each of the Swiss confederation's 26 cantons reporting their results in turn.