UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Court Orders Removal Of Public Fungicide Warning After Syngenta Suit

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Swiss court orders removal of public fungicide warning after Syngenta suit

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Switzerland's food safety authority has been ordered to temporarily remove a warning about the fungicide chlorothalonil from its website, according to a ruling published Friday, in a case brought by agrochemical giant Syngenta, .

The Swiss Federal Administrative Court said in a statement that it had ordered that information Syngenta deemed false about chlorothalonil should be temporarily removed while the safety of the chemical is revaluated.

The multinational company had filed a suit against Switzerland's Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) after it warned that chlorothalonil, a component in widely used fungicides, was a probable carcinogen.

Syngenta, which sells chlorothalonil under the Bravo brand, charged that the Swiss authority's determination the compound could cause cancer, which it had based in part on a risk assessment carried out by the European Food Safety Authority, was incorrect.

The Swiss-based company, which was bought by ChemChina for $43 billion in 2017, referred to other studies that disputed any carcinogenic effect, and requested that FSVO revoke its reassessment of chlorothalonil.

Its initial complaint was dismissed, but Syngenta appealed to the Swiss Federal Administrative Court, complaining that FSVO was disseminating false information that was harming its business.

The court said in its statement that it "temporarily approves the complainant's request for precautionary measures, (and) thus instructs the FSVO to temporarily remove the relevant content from its website".

It added that the "accuracy of the contested information" would be examined in a separate case, in which Syngenta has appealed a decision last December by the Swiss agriculture department to withdraw Syngenta's licence to sell plant protection products containing chlorothalonil.

The court stressed that its interim ruling could be appealed to Switzerland's supreme court.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Business Agriculture Company Switzerland December 2017 Cancer From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 79,680 addition ..

21 minutes ago

US economy still sees sluggish spending, 'depresse ..

5 minutes ago

DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on ..

21 minutes ago

Veteran Japan keeper Kawashima comes in from the c ..

21 minutes ago

Myanmar to Crack Down on Illegal Entries Through A ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.